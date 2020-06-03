Singaporean banks record spike of deposits
Singapore is witnessing a jump in deposits in local banks, which reflects investors' risk aversion and inflows from other markets, including Hong Kong (China), said Bloomberg Intelligence.
Foreign-currency deposits at local banks almost quadrupled from a year earlier. (Photo:https://www.straitstimes.com/)
According to statistics by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), foreign-currency deposits at Singaporean banks almost quadrupled from a year earlier to a record 27 billion SGD (19.2 billion USD) in April.
Deposits from non-residents surged 44 percent to 62 billion SGD (44.1 billion USD) – the highest level since 1991 when records began.
Kiksha Gera, a banking analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a report on June 2 that rising tensions in Hong Kong could potentially cause flows to Singapore if Hong Kong's status as a financial centre is threatened.
In its May report, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said Hong Kong's local-currency deposits in April fell by 79.20 billion HKD (over 10.2 billion USD) or 1.1 percent to 6.90 trillion HKD compared to the same period of 2019./.