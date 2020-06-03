ASEAN Indonesia cancels Haj pilgrimage, Thais start visiting temples Indonesia’s Minister of Religious Affairs Fachrul Razi announced on June 2 that the country decided to cancel the 2020 Haj pilgrimage as local Muslims are worried about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Philippines suspends VFA termination with US The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.