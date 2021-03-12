Singaporean chef presents Vietnamese cuisine at festival
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese cuisine is being presented by Singaporean chef Jeff Koh from Vietnamese restaurant Red Sparrow at the ongoing Francophone Festival in Singapore.
His cooking show is supported by the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore and will be broadcast in English-French languages at 6pm on https://www.voilah.sg/francophone-eat, as well as live-streamed on the Facebook page @voilahsg.
The festival draws 21 countries, nine of them will join cooking shows in video clips to broadcast on the mass media.
In 2017, Jeff Koh opened the Vietnamese restaurant “Red Sparrow”, which offers home-cooked meals typically found in a Vietnamese household./.
