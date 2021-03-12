Culture - Sports Spectators allowed to attend some V.League 1 matches Spectators will be able to attend four matches in Round 3 of the 2021 LS V.League 1, which is set to return on March 13 after being suspended due to COVID-19.

Culture - Sports First candidate song for SEA Games 31 makes debut The Vietnam National Opera & Ballet (VNOB) has released a song entitled “Binh minh SEA Games” (Sunrise on SEA Games) in response to a campaign to compose the official theme song of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), scheduled to be hosted by Vietnam later this year.