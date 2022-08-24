The daily cited Fitch Solutions’ latest report as saying that Vietnam’s tourism sector is forecast to record some 11.1 billion USD in revenue in 2024, which would exceed the 10.8 billion USD earned in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

The takings are projected to rise to around 13.2 billion USD by 2026, with more than 22 million arrivals in the country.

After the pandemic, Vietnam is increasing incentives to gradually make up for losses in the pandemic.

Data from Google Destination Insights show that Vietnam is among the leading international destinations where accommodation demand surges this year. There are an estimated 100 hotel projects currently under construction in the country.

Observers held that this is a strong signal indicating that this market will continue growing in the coming years, The Business Times reported./.

