World Laos partners with Japanese firm to pilot digital currency The Bank of Laos (BOL) on February 7 started piloting its digital currency following its memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Japanese blockchain developer Soramitsu one day earlier.

World Laos’s inflation continues to rise in January, hits 23-year record The inflation rate in Laos surged to 40.3% in January, a record high in the last 23 years, according to the Statistics Bureau under the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment.

ASEAN Thai exports hurt as baht strengthens The Thailand’s Commerce Industry has warned the strengthening baht will affect high-value industrial products with few imported raw materials such as rubber products, canned and processed seafood, gems and jewelry.

World Lao newspaper praises growth of Communist Party of Vietnam Pasaxon (People), the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), on February 6 ran an article on 93 years of growth and strength of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on its front page, on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930-2023).