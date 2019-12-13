Singaporean firm interested in Quang Tri Airport project
At the working session between Quang Tri province and CPG Consultants Pte Ltd (Photo: baodautu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The central province of Quang Tri has asked CPG Consultants Pte Ltd, a major provider of infrastructure, building management and consultancy services from Singapore, to support developing Quang Tri Airport project.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chinh recently had a meeting with representatives from the Singapore-based firm to discuss the possible cooperation between the two sides in the project.
Chinh gave his guests a brief overview of the province’s legal procedures on planning, calling investment and developing an airport.
He expected with years of experience and networking in aviation infrastructure development, the company will help the province in calling investment and developing Quang Tri Airport.
He assigned the Quang Tri Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Agency to serve as a contact point in the follow-up.
Jeannie Chew from the CPG Consultants thanked the province authorities for their warm welcome and support, saying the company is ready to help the province connect with potential strategic investors for the project.
CPG Consultants Pte has engaged in major airport projects around the world, such as Changi Airport (Singapore), Zhang Jia Jie and Shanghai Airports (China), Benazir Bhutto Airport (Pakistan).
In Vietnam, the firm has involved in developing Can Tho, Phu Quoc, and Ban Me Thuot airports, and most recently Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh.
The Quang Tri Aiport will be built at an estimated cost of more than 5.7 trillion VND (244.64 million USD) for both civil and military aviation purposes.
The airport is planned to cover 312ha in Quang Tri’s Gio Quang Commune, Gio Linh District, about 7km from Dong Ha City.
The plan aims to create runways large enough to accommodate A320 and A321 aircrafts and their equivalents.
The passenger terminal is planned to serve up to one million passengers per year, with reserve land set aside for future expansion./.