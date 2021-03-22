Singaporean Foreign Minister visits three Southeast Asian nations
Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be making an official visit to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia from March 22, said the Singaporean Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Erywan Yusof at the 32nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in 2018. (Photo: Facebook/Vivian Balakrishnan)
The first stopover for Balakrishnan will be Brunei, the ministry said, adding that the visit reaffirms the "close and longstanding special relationship" between the two countries.
The ministry did not elaborate on the purpose of the visit, but last week Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders to discuss the crisis in Myanmar.
Brunei is the current chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)./.