World Indonesia’s exports projected to grow 4 percent in 2021 Indonesia's exports are expected to grow by 4 percent this year to support the government’s economic growth target of 5-5.5 percent, according to Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi.

World Thailand pins hope on vaccine passports Immediately after Thailand’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign began at the end of last month, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered officials to look into the future use of vaccine passports, reported the Bangkok Post.

World WHO: Cambodia at critical point in COVID-19 fight Cambodia's Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation recently issued a statement saying that the country is at a critical point in the fight against the pandemic.

ASEAN Argentina, ASEAN boost cooperation Argentine Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship Felipe Sola has recently had a working session with the ambassadors of ASEAN member states to the country, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Malaysia, to discuss cooperation with the bloc.