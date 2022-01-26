World Singapore, Indonesia boost cooperation in post-pandemic recovery Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed measures to strengthen cooperation for post-COVID-19 economic recovery and vaccine recognition at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat on January 25.

World Indonesia disburses over 20.33 billion USD for health sector in 2021 Budget realisation in Indonesia’s health sector in 2021 rose by 69.2 percent to reach 291.4 trillion IDR (over 20.33 billion USD), from 172.3 trillion IDR in the previous year, Antara news agency reported.

World Indonesia seeks to export cars to Australia in first quarter of 2022 Indonesia is aiming to export cars to Australia in the first quarter of 2022, Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on January 25, while not divulging details on the brand of the cars.

World Thailand’s food export predicted to grow by 8.4 pct in 2022 The prospect for Thailand's food export is promising, with exports forecast to grow by 8.4 percent this year driven by higher global demand and a rise in the prices of commodities, energy and logistics.