Singaporean fund acquires British technology firm in 7-billion USD deal
Singapore’s government-owned investment fund Temasek on January 25 agreed to acquire Element Materials Technology Group - a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services for materials and products - from Bridgepoint in a deal reportedly worth 7 billion USD.
Global operator Element Materials assesses cutting-edge technology across a wide variety of sectors, including aerospace, connected technology, life sciences, energy transition and transportation.
Temasek said the deal would enable it to offer customers more environmentally-friendly product solutions.
Temasek was already a minority shareholder of Element./.