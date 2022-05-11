Singaporean golfer Justin Kuk. (Photo: Singapore Golf Association)

Hanoi (VNA) – The men’s golf team of Singapore suffered a blow just days before the individual competition for the SEA Games 31 tees-off on May 13.

Justin Kuk, a key member of the team, has been ruled out because he is contracting the COVID-19.

He won the Putra Cup in 2019 held in Vietnam.

At this year’s SEA Games, golf competitions will be held from May 13 to 18 at Dam Vac Golf Course in Vinh Yen city of the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Results of the men’s and women’s singles will be used for seeding for the team’s events.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, is being held in the capital and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities until May 23.

Featuring 40 sports with 523 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.