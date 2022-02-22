World Malaysia: Tour operators demand exact timeline for border reopening Malaysian tourism operators want a specific date for the country’s reopening of its border reopening, noting that further postpone would only lead to a massive loss to the industry.

World Indonesia spent 45.9 billion USD on economic recovery in 2021 The Indonesian government had spent around 45.9 billion USD, or 23.6 percent of the total spending in 2021 for economic recovery, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

Politics President’s Singapore visit to reaffirm close bilateral ties: Singaporean expert Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's upcoming State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 aims to reassure and reaffirm the close cooperation in political, economic and strategic fields between the two countries, amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Singaporean expert has said.

World Laos sees lowest number of daily COVID-19 infections in months Laos recorded 140 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in recent months, the Lao Ministry of Health announced on February 22.