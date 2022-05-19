Singaporean parliament speaker meets Vietnam - ASEAN friendship parliamentary group’s official
Visiting Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Tan Chuan-Jin received Chairman of the Vietnam - ASEAN Friendship Parliamentary Group Bui Van Cuong in Hanoi on May 19.
During the meeting, Tan briefed his visitors on the outcomes of his talks with Vietnamese NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
Affirming the increasing relationship between the two countries, Tan expressed his hope for further strengthened exchange activities between parliamentarians of the two nations, contributing to tightening the legislative cooperation in particular, and the strategic partnership between the two countries in general.
For his part, Cuong, who is also Secretary General of the National Assembly and Chairman of the NA Office of Vietnam, said Tan’s official visit to Vietnam contributes to further expanding the Vietnam – Singapore Strategic Partnership.
He congratulated Singapore on its success in COVID-19 prevention and control and stable development in the new normal, the effective implementation of vaccination programme, as well as the full reopening of economy and international tourism.
Cuong said he believes that Singapore will develop stronger and play an important role in maintaining and ensuring peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
He suggested the Singaporean speaker pay attention to promoting exchanges between the two countries’ parliamentarians, and closely coordinate and mutually support at regional and international parliamentary forums./.
