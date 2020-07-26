World Japanese scholar speaks highly of Vietnam’s role in RCEP talks Professor Ryo Ikebe from the Senshu University of Japan has noted that Vietnam plays an important role in gathering voices of 10 ASEAN members in Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) talks.

World Vietnam plays huge role in 25-year ASEAN development: Russian expert Vietnam has played a huge role in the ASEAN development over the last 25 years, Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Russia-based Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, has said.

World Cambodia suspends flights from Indonesia, Malaysia Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on July 25 approved the Ministry of Health’s proposal to temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia to curb the spread of COVID-19 from August 1.

ASEAN Indonesian diplomat lauds Vietnam’s efforts as ASEAN Chair As current Chair of ASEAN, Vietnam has shown its competency and leadership in navigating ASEAN at this unprecedented and challenging time, Chief Representative of Indonesia to ASEAN Ade Padmo Sarwono has said.