ASEAN ASEAN a pioneer in promoting gender equality: delegates The ASEAN Leaders' Special Session on Women’s Empowerment in the Digital Age offered a chance for ASEAN leaders to show their strong commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the digital age, delegates said on the sidelines of the event, which took place on June 26 as part of the 36th ASEAN Summit.

World Philippine forces kill four Abu Sayyaf suspects Philippine security forces on June 26 killed four suspected militants with links to the Abu Sayyaf during a pre-dawn raid in Parañaque city of Metro Manila.

World RoK expert highlights RCEP’s role in dealing with protectionism An expert of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has highlighted the role of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in dealing with protectionism, especially in his country.

World Indonesian newspapers highlight 36th ASEAN Summit Indonesian newspapers highlighted the 36th ASEAN Summit which was held on June 26 via video conference under the chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.