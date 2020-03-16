World Indonesia’s tourism sector reports 1.5-bln-USD losses due to COVID-19 The Indonesian tourism sector has suffered losses of at least 1.5 billion USD since January amid growing fears over the COVID-19, said Chairman of the Indonesia Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) Hariyadi B. Sukamdani.

World Countries enhance measures against COVID-19 A meeting of Thailand’s Covid-19 Administration Centre, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, approved a motion to postpone the Songkran holidays from April 13-15 to later dates.

World Indonesia records 2.34 billion USD trade surplus in February Indonesia recorded a 2.34 billion USD trade surplus in February as exports rose but import edged down significantly, according to the Indonesian Statistics Indonesia (BPS).

World Russian expert highlights effective cooperation with Vietnam at UN Russia and Vietnam share similar views on most international issues and the two countries have established close and effective cooperation bilaterally and within the UN framework.