Singaporean, RoK ministers talk bilateral, regional cooperation
Foreign Minister of Republic of Korea Chung Eui-yong (Photo: Yonhap)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Eui-yong and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan held phone talks on April 13, discussing joint efforts to enhance bilateral and regional cooperation.
The RoK Foreign Minister’s Office announced that during the conversation, the two officials noted their countries have maintained substantive cooperation in such areas as infrastructure and the digital economy.
They expressed hopes that the suspended expedited entry system agreed upon between the two sides in exception to coronavirus quarantining could resume at an early date.
Minister Chung asked for Singapore's close cooperation in the RoK’s push for its New Southern Policy involving Southeast Asian partners. He also explained his country’s Korean Peninsula peace efforts.
For his part, Balakrishnan said Singapore supports such efforts and wishes for the resumption of inter-Korean communication./.