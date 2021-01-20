Singaporean scholar impressed by Vietnam’s successes
Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam has become one of the most impressive, optimistic and successful countries, a Singaporean scholar has said. In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters in Singapore, Associate Prof. Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, highlighted the country’s outstanding political stability.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters in Singapore, Associate Prof. Bilveer Singh, deputy head of the Department of Political Science at the National University of Singapore, highlighted the country’s outstanding political stability.
Vietnam has been among the countries in the world with the most successful economic growth over the past five years, which remained positive (nearly 3.0 percent) in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
The economic growth has reflected the CPV’s sound policies as well as the balance between domestic and external trade, while demonstrating that domestic economic bases, whether agriculture and industry, have borne fruits.
Singh also commended the country’s achievements in external affairs and national defance with highlights over the past five years, notably 2020, such as ASEAN Chairmanship, non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council and hosting the signing ceremony of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement that forms the biggest trade area so far.
The scholar expressed his impression on the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in Vietnam that remain very low in comparison with those in other countries in Southeast Asia and the world, given its population of nearly 100 million.
Regarding the 13th National Party Congress, scheduled to take place from January 25 to Feberuary 2, Singh said the event is of special significance as it will put forth socio-economic development plans for the country in the next five years when Vietnam has to face the impact of the pandemic and competition among trading partners at the same time.
The scholar suggested Vietnam carry forward its performance in handling internal matters, while tightening its coordination with other ASEAN member countries.
Vietnam needs to continue with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, maintain economic growth and political stability, and prove its role in regional and international issues, he said.
Singh expressed his belief that with those efforts, Vietnam would bring a lot of benefits to ASEAN, and become a “middle power” in Southeast Asia in the next 10-20 years./.