Singapore (VNA) - More than 1,000 soldiers from the armies of Singapore and the US are taking part in Exercise Tiger Balm 2022 at the Murai Urban Training Facility of Singapore from June 6-17, according to the Singaporean Ministry of Defence.



This is the first time it has been held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. The previous edition of the exercise in 2019 involved more than 700 personnel.

The exercise was conducted virtually last year and suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic.



Commander of the 6th Singapore Division, Colonel Adrian Teng, said that the exercise is a symbol of the special relationship built on common interests and values that is shared between the two armies.



First conducted in 1981, Exercise Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral exercise between the two armies.



Besides the exercise, the two countries’ armies also interacted through professional exchange programmes, cross-attendance at training courses, and other bilateral and multilateral drills./.