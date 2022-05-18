National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) and Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin sign the MoU on cooperation between the two legislatures (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin affirmed that relations between Singapore and Vietnam have been deepened, when he granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency's reporter on May 18.



Tan, who has been on an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, said Singapore is currently one of the largest foreign investors in Vietnam and the relationship between the people of the two countries have also been strengthened,



He underlined that the visit takes place in the context that the friendship between the two countries is developing fruitfully.



The Vietnamese National Assembly and the Parliament of Singapore have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, adding that this document is the foundation for the two legislatures to continue strengthening their collaboration.



The visit is a symbol of good things in the relationship between the two countries, which will continue to develop in the future, Tan said.



The Speaker of Parliament also highly evaluated Vietnam's hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), saying the organisation of the event is very perfect.



Tan thanked the host country for offering a warm welcome to the Singapore sports delegation at the Games. It’s the friendliness of local people that has left strong impression on them, he added./.