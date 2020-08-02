World Protocol amending ASEAN-Japan trade agreement becomes effective The first protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP) officially took into effect in Japan and the five ASEAN member states of Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam on August 1.

ASEAN Thailand tightens border security to deal with illegal trespassing Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on July 31 requested military commanders to step up security measures along the country's borderlines to keep out any suspected trespassers from neighbouring countries in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic continues developing complicatedly.

World Indonesia urges China to respect UNCLOS Indonesia has expressed concern over escalating tensions in the East Sea and urged China to obey international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to settle disputes.

World Thailand permits medical tourists to return, but under strict control The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) recently relaxed measures allowing four groups of foreigners to return to Thailand, including patients returning for a medical follow-up or those who have joined the government’s Medical and Wellness programme.