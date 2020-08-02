Singaporean-based company helps Da Nang fight COVID-19
A joint venture between the Singaporean-based Sakae Holdings and SSF Investment limited company has submitted a document offering help in the form of medical equipment and necessities to the central city of Da Nang in its COVID-19 combat.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Accordingly, the firm’s assistance package includes seven remote body temperature monitoring devices, five Nihon Kohden patient monitoring devices, 20 Terufusion syringe pumps, and 10 tonnes of rice for Da Nang people in quarantine sites.
The proposal was sent with a document on Singapore’s experience on fighting COVID-19 compiled by Douglas Foo, president of Khoo Teck Puat hospital, the biggest public hospital in Singapore.
Foo said the experience is quite similar to current measures applied in Vietnam.
He stated Vietnam is doing well in its COVID-19 prevention and control, particularly in quarantine work and tracing people visiting high-risk locations./.