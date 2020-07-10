Singaporeans cast ballots in general election
Voters queue at the void deck of 240 Serangoon Ave 2, on July 10, 2020. (Photo: https://www.straitstimes.com/)
Singapore (VNA) – More than 2.65 million Singaporean voters began casting their ballots to elect 93 parliamentarians to the parliament (2020-2025 tenure) on July 10 morning amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elections Department (ELD) has arranged 1,100 polling stations at schools and community centres across the country, 200 sites higher than the 2015 election in a bid to prevent overcrowding at each site and the risk of infection by the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the ELD, people aged 65 and above are given priority to vote in the morning to protect them from the risk of infection, while those under 65 years old are advised to go to the poll within the recommended time bands.
Voters are asked to wear face masks and had to have their temperatures taken before being allowed into polling stations. Hand sanitizer and disposable gloves are also being dispensed at polling sites.
People who are infected or on quarantine are not allowed to vote. Those who are on a less restrictive "stay-home-notice" or who have a fever will be allowed to vote in the final hour of polling (from 7-8 pm).
Vote counting will start soon after the polling stations close at 8 pm with the preliminary results expected around 10 pm. The final outcome is expected to be announced early next day./.