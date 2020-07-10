World RCEP believed to be signed this year Chairman of the Indonesia Food and Beverage Industry Association (GAPMMI) Adhi Lukman has expressed his belief that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement will be signed this year, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand’s financial system more vulnerable amid COVID-19: BoT Thailand’s financial system has become more vulnerable due to the more-than-expected contraction of the country’s economic outlook due to impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

World Japanese firms maintain investment plans in Indonesia Japanese companies operating in Indonesia will stick to their future investment plans, despite declines in sales and production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) has shown.

World Indonesia’s economy forecast to contract 3.8 percent in Q2 Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter of 2020 was projected to stay at the level of minus 3.8 percent or in the range between minus 3.5 percent and minus 5.1 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.