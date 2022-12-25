World Vietnam among top destinations for Thai tourists during New Year holiday Vietnam is one of the top tourism destinations for Thai visitors in the upcoming New Year holiday, according to Yuthasak Supasorn, director general of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

World Top 10 international events in 2022 selected by VNA Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, central banks raising interest rates, the global population reaching 8 billion, and the World Cup in Qatar are among the top stand-out international events selected by Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in 2022.

World Indonesia welcomes over 70,000 foreign arrivals ahead of Christmas The Class I Special Immigration Office of Soekarno-Hatta Airport announced on December 23 that 71,416 foreign travellers had entered Indonesia through the airport from December 7-21, ahead of Christmas.

World Website celebrates 50 years of ASEAN-Japan relations The ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) recently launched a special website to mark the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan friendship and cooperation next year.