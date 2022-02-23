World Malaysian PM begins official visit to Cambodia Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob arrived in Phnom Penh on February 23, starting his official visit to Cambodia at the invitation of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

World Singapore, Vietnam enjoy wide-ranging cooperation on foundation of mutual friendship, learning Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of a State visit by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore, slated for February 24-26.

World Singaporean media highlights President Phuc’s visit Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will make a state visit to Singapore this week at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on February 22.

World COVID-19: Cambodia, Thailand reject lockdown possibility Despite the spreading of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, both Cambodia and Thailand affirmed that they will not impose lockdown measures.