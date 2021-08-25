World Laos sees highest inflation rise in 11 months The year-on-year inflation rate of Laos rose to 4.7 percent in July, highest level recorded since August last year, reported the Lao Statistics Bureau.

World Vietnam affirms importance of humanitarian aid to Syrian people Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has highlighted the need to prioritise humanitarian assistance efforts to help Syrian people overcome impacts of the crisis in Syria.

World Moody's maintains Thailand’s credit rating Global credit rating agency Moody's on August 24 maintained Thailand's credit rating at Baa1 with stable outlook, saying that the country still has sufficient economic activity to balance challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Thailand to receive 61 mln vaccine doses, Cambodia to vaccinate 10 mln people Thailand will receive 61 million vaccine doses from AstraZeneca by the end of this year, raising the number of doses it has procured to 120 million, a Government spokesperson has said.