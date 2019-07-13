Illustrative image (Photo: NParks )

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s first seed bank was inaugurated at Singapore Botanic Gardens on July 13.



Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee likened the seed bank to a form of insurance for plant biodiversity amid increasing threats from diseases, natural disasters and climate change.



The bank will be put under the management of the National Parks Board with a storage capacity of up to 25,000 plant species, half the number of seed plant species in the region and more than double of that currently found in the Singapore Botanic Gardens, which has around 10,000 species.



Seeds stored in the bank can be used in habitat restoration and species conservation projects in Singapore and the region in the future, when the need arises.





The seed bank also houses a seed biology lab, rooms for seed processing and storage freezers, where scientists will conduct research on various storage methods to keep seeds collected from tropical plants for long periods of time.



Visitors can also learn about seed banking and conservation work at galleries and an outdoor garden within the facility.-VNA



