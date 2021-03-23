World Indonesia's Mt. Merapi erupts twice Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted twice on March 22, spewing hot clouds as far as 1,500 meters to the southwest, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Centre.

World Thongloun Sisoulith elected as Lao President The ninth Lao National Assembly elected Thongloun Sisoulith as President of Laos during its ongoing first session on March 22 morning.

World Thailand eyes FTA negotiation with UK Thailand and the UK have planned to ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a joint committee on commerce and economic cooperation, paving the way for a future free trade agreement (FTA).