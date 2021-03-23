Singapore’s foreign minister on regional tour
Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has an audience with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah on March 22. (Photo: Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs)Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on March 22 paid a visit to Brunei to reaffirm the special and unique relationship between the two countries.
Minister Balakrishnan had an audience with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and was hosted to lunch by his Brunei counterpart, Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
They discussed ASEAN’s role in regional cooperation under Brunei’s Chairmanship this year.
Minister Balakrishnan will travel to Malaysia and Indonesia on March 23 – 24.
He is scheduled to meet Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, Minister of International Trade and Industry Azmin Ali, Defence Minister Sabri Yaakob and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin./.