World Son Doong Cave voted as one of seven new wonders of the world Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh, has been named on the list of the seven new wonders of the world by prestigious travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

World Cambodia’s international schools offer lowest fees in Asia The Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh is considered one of the best options for western families looking to relocate to Asia with good and inexpensive schools.

World Indonesia rejects China’s claims over Natuna waters Indonesia has dismissed China’s invitation to sit down for a dialogue to “manage disputes” over Indonesia’s exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea, arguing that there are no overlapping claims there.