World Indonesia, Singapore sign cooperation agreements Indonesia and Singapore on January 25 signed an extradition agreement and two treaties on airspace and defence cooperation.

World Malaysian, Cambodian leaders talk Myanmar issue Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob held a video conference with Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia – ASEAN Chair 2022, according to the Malaysian foreign ministry.

World Singapore: Streets decorated brilliantly to welcome Lunar New Year A warm and bustling atmosphere has overwhelmed corners of Singapore and all get ready for the Lunar New Year 2022 with the hope for a “stronger” year after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia: 19 killed in clash, fire at night club A nightclub in West Papua province of Indonesia burned after two community groups clashed inside the building, and 19 people were killed, local police reported on January 25 morning.