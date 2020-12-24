World EU, Germany, France jointly fund rural infrastructure in Cambodia The European Union, Germany and France has announced a credit agreement worth 95.8 million euros (116 million USD) to Cambodia to support the Rural Infrastructure Development for Cambodia (RID4CAM) project, according to a joint press statement released on December 23.

World Thailand revises down growth outlook for 2021 The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has reduced the country's GDP growth outlook for next year from 3.6 percent to 3.2 percent, mainly due to an anticipated delay in tourism recovery.

World Singapore confirms first case of new coronavirus strain Singapore confirmed its first case infected with a new variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 termed VUI 202012/01 on December 23, said the country’s Ministry of Health in a press release.