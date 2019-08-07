Participants pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 7 held a get-together to celebrate the 54th anniversary of Singapore’s National Day (August 9).Addressing the event, Vice President of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association (VSFA) in Ho Chi Minh City Dinh Khac Duy stressed Vietnam and Singapore share a long-standing relationship, multi-dimensional link and close cooperation across fields.He highlighted that the relations have been making strong progress in politics, economy, culture, education, and people-to-people diplomacy.Duy said based on such foundation and determination for further ties growth from the two countries’ leaders and peoples, the Vietnam–Singapore comprehensive partnership, including the connection between HCM City and the island nation, will be enhanced, particularly in culture, sports, tourism, education, and people-to-people exchange.Roy Kho, Singapore’s Consul General in HCM City, stated that his country considers Vietnam as a close partner and friend and wants to propel the relations forward.Appreciating support from the municipal VSFA and local people toward Singapore, the diplomat pledged to foster the ties between the sides, thus pushing the Vietnam–Singapore partnership to new heights.As of June, Singapore was Vietnam’s third biggest foreign investor with nearly 2,300 projects valued at 49.1 billion USD. It also held the first place among the 106 countries and territories investing in HCM City with 1,100 projects worth 10.8 billion USD.-VNA