Singapore's non-oil domestic exports expand by 7% in July
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) expanded 7% year-on-year in July, with June's growth revised down to 8.5% from 9% previously, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, reported on August 17.
This is the 20th consecutive month for Singapore's NODX to grow year on year.
The electronic NODX increased by 10.3% year-on-year in July, following a 4.1% increase in June. Meanwhile, the non-electronic NODX in July expanded by 6.1% compared to the same period last year.
On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's NODX increased by 1.4% in July to 17.8 billion SGD (12.9 billion USD), after the previous month saw a 3.2% growth.
The country’s non-oil re-exports (NORX) grew by 25.2 % year-on-year in July, following a 31.4% expansion in the previous month. Both electronic and non-electronic NORX saw an increase.
Its oil domestic exports in July surged by 97.1% compared to the same month last year, and 66.2% higher than the figure reported in June./.