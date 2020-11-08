Illustrative image (Photo: Straitstimes)

Singapore (VNA) - Retail sales in Singapore fell by 10.8 percent year-on-year in September, a steeper decline compared to the 5.4 percent drop in August, according to the country's Department of Statistics (SingStat).

The estimated total value of retail sales in September was 3.2 billion SGD (2.36 billion USD), of which online retail sales made up about 11.2 percent.

The larger decline during the month was mainly attributed to the computer and telecom equipment industry, which recorded lower sales of mobile phones compared to the high base in September last year when there were new phone launches, said SingStat.

Most retail industries continued to register year-on-year decline in sales. Food and alcoholic beverages; department stores; cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods reported decrease in sales of 41 percent, 39.8 percent and 30 percent, respectively./.