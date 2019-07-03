Schoolchildren are paying a heavy price for Singapore's success in global education rankings, with rising numbers seeking psychiatric help as they struggle to cope with the relentless pressure for academic excellence. (Source: AFP)

More and more schoolchildren in Singapore are seeking psychiatric help as they struggle to cope with relentless pressure for academic excellence.Experts said this is a heavy price that schoolchildren are paying for Singapore’s success in global education rankings.According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the number of pupils who expressed anxiety and stress about schoolwork in Singapore is much higher than that in other countries.There have been extreme cases where some have been driven to suicide.Singaporean youths often face long days at school, hours of homework and are then pushed by parents to have private tuition.According to an OECD survey, Singaporean students rank third globally on time spent on homework, at 9.4 hours per week.In a bid to reduce stress in its schools, Singapore is embarking upon reforms that will scrap some academic tests at primary and secondary schools, and change the rigid streaming process to balance the joy of learning and the rigour of education.-VNA