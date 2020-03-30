Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s Temasek Foundation International on March 29 presented 10 ventilators to Vietnam in support of its treatment for COVID-19 patients.



On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Tao Thi Thanh Huong received and thanked the foundation for its gifts.

In early March, the Vietnamese Government has agreed with Temasek’s proposal to hand over 10 ventilators to five Vietnamese hospitals, namely the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, the Military Hospital 103, the Duc Giang General Hospital, the Cho Ray Hospital and the Military Hospital 7A.

Earlier, Temasek donated medical equipment and test kits to the Vietnamese Health Ministry, including VerePLEXTM Biosystem, VereCovTM Detection Kits and QIAamp Viral RNA Mini Kit.

Huong lauded the move as an evidence for sentiment that the Singaporean government and people give to the Vietnamese people as well as the strategic partnership between the two nations.

She pledged to continue working closely with Temasek to serve as a bridge promoting people-to-people exchange and cooperation in fields of Temasek’s interest in the near future.

Founded in 2007, the non-profit charity foundation Temasek focuses on funding and supporting capacity improvement programmes in Asia and the world, which aims to enhance the capacity in the fields of health care, education, public administration, urban management and disaster response.

The foundation said it will continue supplying 10 oxygen generators to Hanoi and 10 others to Ho Chi Minh City in the near future./.