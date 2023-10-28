World Indonesia capable of producing 24GW of geothermal power Indonesia is capable of producing an impressive 24GW of geothermal electricity, according to the Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN).

World Thailand lowers 2023 economic growth forecast Thailand's Finance Ministry on October 27 cut its 2023 economic growth forecast to 2.7% from 3.5%, due to weaker exports and lower government consumption.

World Indonesian police ready to maintain public order during 2024 elections The Indonesian National Police (Polri) held an internal coordination meeting to ensure readiness for the 2023–2024 Operation Mantap Brata to maintain public order and safety during the general elections period.