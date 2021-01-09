Duong won three of the nine major categories, including “Album of the Year”, “Music Show of the Year”, and “Singer of the Year”.



TV reality show Rap Viet, which looks for the next best rapper in Vietnam was also honoured with “Music Series of the Year”.



“Best New Artist” went to Rap Viet winner De Choat.



The Devotion Music Awards were launched in 2004 by the The Thao & Van Hoa (Sports & Culture) newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency to promote Vietnamese music and honour artists who have made significant contributions to the industry. A ballot was held earlier on the same day with about 100 reporters casting their votes to choose the winners in the nine categories./.

VNA