On a warm spring day, artisans from the central province of Nghe An travelled hundreds of kilometres to reach the “cradle” of Quan Ho and meet their “Quan Ho brothers and sisters” in Diem village in the northern province of Bac Ninh. The smooth and loving Quan Ho folk songs, interspersed with the lively and joyful lyrics of Vi Giam folk songs from Nghe An, made everyone feel closer to each other.



At the gathering, the two clubs also signed a memorandum of understanding on promoting and preserving both Quan Ho and Vi Giam singing.



This new approach is hoped to make a significant contribution to the preservation and promotion of national cultural values, developing the “soft power” of Vietnamese culture and contributing to improving national synergy./.

VNA