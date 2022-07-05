Business Over 200 exhibitors to join international livestock, aquaculture expo The 8th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition will be held next month in Ho Chi Minh City to help firms restore and enhance business connections, and update market information and new technologies after nearly three years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Construction sector should enhance consulting quality: President President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Vietnam Federation of Civil Engineering Association (VFCEA) to improve the quality of consulting, assessment and social criticism in the construction sector.

Business Quang Ninh utilises COVID-19-free zones to revive agriculture exports to China The northeastern province of Quang Ninh earned nearly 1.18 billion USD from exports in the first half of 2022, an increase of 0.76% against the same period last year, data showed.