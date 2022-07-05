Site clearance for first phase of Long Thanh airport to be completed this month
Long Thanh district in the southern province of Dong Nai has handed over more than 93 percent of land required for the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project to its investor, the district People’s Committee said at a meeting on July 5.
Covering more than 5,580 hectares, Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district. (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – Long Thanh district in the southern province of Dong Nai has handed over more than 93 percent of land required for the first phase of the Long Thanh international airport project to its investor, the district People’s Committee said at a meeting on July 5.
According to the committee, 2,375 hectares out of 2,500 hectares needed for the first phase, have been cleared in service of the construction.
Vo Duc Tan, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, asked Long Thanh district to mobilise resources and complete compensation and resettlement to basically hand over the total area within this month.
The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) reported that the progress of construction has gone beyond expectations, noting that work on technical design of passenger terminals, runways and aprons is also being stepped up.
Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan required that land clearance must be completed in July, while ACV should quickly deal with difficulties and obstacles facing constructors amid unfavourable weather conditions and soaring material prices.
The project progress and quality must be ensured at the same time, he stressed.
Covering more than 5,580 hectares, Long Thanh International Airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district. Its construction has been divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal, along with other supporting facilities, will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year. This phase is scheduled to be completed in 2025.
Once fully completed in 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Located 40km to the east of HCM City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at the southern metropolis’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which is currently the largest in Vietnam./.