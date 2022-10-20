Hanoi (VNA) – The situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa has been stable and seen certain improvements, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said at a regular press conference of the ministry in Hanoi on October 20.

Asked about the situation of Vietnamese workers in Africa and citizen protection work for Vietnamese nationals in Africa, the spokesperson said the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola, also in charge of affairs in Democratic Republic of Congo, has received many requests for assistance and repatriation from Vietnamese nationals residing in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to problems with their employers, regarding employment placement, accommodation, and also delayed payment of salary or salary cut.



According to Hang, the embassy has worked with relevant agencies of the Democratic Republic of Congo and asked the agencies to take measures to ensure the livelihood of Vietnamese workers.



The embassy has also contacted the Vietnamese community in Congo in order to provide temporary residence for them as they await the resolution of these difficulties.

At the same time, the embassy has issued warnings to Vietnamese labourers, asking them to carefully research information before deciding to take up labour contracts in Congo, the spokesperson noted.



She added that the Foreign Ministry has directed the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola to continue working closely with local competent authorities and employers in order to resolve emerging issues.



The consular department is also told to work with the embassy as well as other government agencies in order to implement citizen protection measures when necessary.



The spokesperson again urged Vietnamese labourers to figure out all the information necessary before agreeing to work contracts abroad in order to avoid being scammed by illegal brokers, and when problems emerge, contact the Vietnamese agencies abroad directly or through the ministry’s citizen protection hotline./.