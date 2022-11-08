Business Infographic Vietnam-China trade value China has remained Vietnam’s biggest trade partner, while Vietnam has continued to be the sixth largest trade partner of the neighbouring country, and the biggest in ASEAN despites impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals in the world. Two-way trade was valued at 165.8 billion USD in 2021, up 24.6% from the previous year.

Business Infographic AMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022 In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.