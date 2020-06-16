Six coronavirus-positive cases left in Vietnam at present
Citizens finish quarantine period at a concentrated quarantine facility (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – There are only six people positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in Vietnam, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported at 6:00am on June 16.
In this morning, the country confirmed no new cases, marking 61 days in a row without any infections in the community.
Of the 334 cases recorded in Vietnam so far, 194 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Some 323 patients, or 96.7 percent of all cases, have recovered and zero deaths have been reported.
Two of the 11 active patients have tested negative for the coronavirus once and three at least twice.
A total of 9,234 people who had close contact with patients or came from pandemic-hit areas are now under quarantine in Vietnam./.