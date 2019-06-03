The front of the Hanoi Stock Exchange - Illustrative image (Photo: cafef.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Six companies will have their listings on the Hanoi Stock Exchange cancelled in June.The targeted firms are Hoa Binh Mineral JSC (KHB), ALV Infrastructure Development Investment JSC (ALV), ASA Consumer Product JSC (ASA), CMIStone Vietnam JSC (CMI), Song Da Investment and Construction JSC (SDD) and Low Current-Telecom JSC (LTC).The move will raise the total number of companies to be delisted by force by the HNX in the first half of 2019 to 14. Five were delisted in May.According to the HNX, the 14 companies had their listings cancelled because they have recorded losses for three straight years in 2016-18, delayed the disclosure of financial reports in the period and were rejected by audit agencies for their 2018 financial reports. - VNS/VNA