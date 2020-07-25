People illegally entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Police in the northwestern province of Quang Ninh said on July 25 that they have detained and started legal procedures against six people from Mong Cai city for organising illegal entries into Vietnam.



The six are all residents of the province. They admitted working with a Chinese man via the Wechat messaging and social media app to conduct illegal entries to Mong Cai city for Chinese people from Dongxing. They used rafts to ferry the Chinese across the river at the border and motorcycles to drive the illegal migrants to the city’s centre and other areas inside Vietnam.



The group was paid 4,000 CNY (570 USD) for each illegal migrants. On June 10, they were caught red handed while serving four Chinese./.