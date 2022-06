Business Infographic Vietnam’s CPI up 0.38 percent in May Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in May increased by 0.38 percent compared with the previous month, with the urban area experiencing a hike of 0.34 percent and the rural area 0.42 percent.

Business Infographic Expanding foreign markets for Vietnamese goods Vietnamese enterprises have made great efforts in effectively using FTAs to penetrate and bring Vietnamese goods to the international market.

Business Infographic Quang Ninh tops PCI rankings for five consecutive years Quang Ninh secured the lead in the 2021 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings with a PCI score of 73.02, marking the fifth consecutive year the northern province has been at the top.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s textile exports to the US hit 10-year high Vietnam’s textile and garment exports to the United States in the first quarter of the year reached nearly US$4.36 billion, up 24..% year-on-year, the highest ever since 2012, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.