Six killed in Manila fire
Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in the Philippine capital Manila before dawn on October 15, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.
Hanoi (VNA) – Six people died in a blaze that ripped through a house in a residential area in the Philippine capital Manila before dawn on October 15, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.
The bureau said the fire broke out before 2:00 a.m (local time) in Quezon City suburb. Firefighters put out the fire around 3:20 a.m.
The fatalities include a 79-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, her children aged 12, seven and two, and another male. The family members suffocated after they were trapped inside the burning house.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire./.
The bureau said the fire broke out before 2:00 a.m (local time) in Quezon City suburb. Firefighters put out the fire around 3:20 a.m.
The fatalities include a 79-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, her children aged 12, seven and two, and another male. The family members suffocated after they were trapped inside the burning house.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire./.