Six last COVID-19 patients treated at National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2
There are only 6 COVID-19 patients being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2, Dong Anh, Hanoi.
Doctors check patients’ health twice a day (Photo: VNA)
Department of Virus and Parasitology, National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2, where 5 COVID-19 patients are being treated (Photo: VNA)
Doctor Bui Thi Tang wears protective gear before checking patients’ health (Photo: VNA)
Doctors and nurses at the Department of Virus and Parasitology, National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No.2 (Photo: VNA)
