Six localities get rice aid
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to provide food aid for six provinces on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has agreed to provide food aid for six provinces on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
The six provinces namely Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Binh Dinh, Quang Binh, Binh Phuoc and Lang Son were agreed to get rice relief from the national reserve, the Vietnam Government Portal (VGP) reported.
Gia Lai will receive over 1.09 million tonnes of rice, Dak Lak 834.24 tonnes; Binh Dinh province 1,500 tonnes; Quang Binh 802.875 tonnes; Binh Phuoc 408.480 tonnes; Lang Son 244.710 tonnes.
The People’s Committees of the aforesaid provinces were asked to get the food aid and allocate to accurate beneficiaries.
Earlier, residents in four other provinces including Ha Giang, Nghe An, Ninh Thuan, and Cao Bang were give food aid prior to Tet holidays./.
