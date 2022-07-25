Society ETC to be in full operation across HCM City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway An electronic toll collection (ETC) system will be in full operation across three toll booths on the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway from July 26, five days ahead the scheduled date.

Society Germany meeting marks 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day Vietnamese veterans in Germany hosted a meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27) in the city of Magdeburg, the state of Sachsen-Anhalt, on July 24.

Society Soc Son waste-to-energy plant hooks up to national grid The Soc Son waste-to-energy (WTE) plant, located at the Nam Son Waste Treatment Complex in Hanoi, was connected to the national grid on July 25.

Society Quang Ninh resolved to intensify administrative reform Quang Ninh is resolved to unceasingly improve the quality and effectiveness of administrative reform, said the top leader of the northeastern coastal province.