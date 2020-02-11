Six nCoV patients cured, discharged from hospital
Three patients from the northern province of Vinh Phuc infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have recovered and were discharged from the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) in Hanoi on February 10.
