Six new cases, one more COVID-19-related death reported
Disinfecting a restaurant related to three COVID-19 patients in Hai Duong (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported six new infections and one more disease-related death on August 14 morning.
Among the six new cases, three are from the northern province of Hai Duong, who all came into contact with the 867th patient.
Three patients are from central Quang Nam province. All of them are relatives of the 722nd patient.
There have now been a total of 911 people testing positive for the coronavirus since the first case was detected back in January.
A further four people have recovered from the virus, taking the total number of patients successfully treated to 425.
Meanwhile, a 61-year-old woman in central Da Nang city’s Hoa Vang district became the 21st fatality related to the SARS-CoV-2.
She had a number of underlying medical conditions including type-2 diabetes, hypertension and obesity.
On July 10, she was admitted to Da Nang Hospital. After being discharged from hospital a week later, she then began showing signs of fever, complained of tiredness and had difficulty breathing. She came back to hospital on July 21.
On July 31 after testing positive for the virus she was quarantined at the Hoa Vang District Medical Centre. Her condition worsened and she was placed on a ventilator to help her breath before being transferred to the Da Nang Lung Hospital.
On August 12, she developed septic shock, acute liver failure, acute kidney damage, a severe drop in blood pressure and irreversible vasomotor disorder. She was pronounced dead at 10pm.
The cause of death has been recorded as pneumonia caused by COVID-19 complications, severe respiratory failure, septic shock with multi-organ damage, hypertension and obesity./.