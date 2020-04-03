Health Eleven more COVID-19 patients given all-clear on April 2 Eleven more patients were declared to have recovered from COVID-19 in the afternoon of April 2, according to the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, bringing the total number of patients given the all-clear in Vietnam to 75.

Health Hanoi plans more mobile COVID-19 testing stations to meet high demand Hanoi intends to expand existing quick COVID-19 testing sites and set up new mobile testing stations to meet high demand of people suspected of carrying the novel coronavirus.

Health 11-year-old boy recovers from COVID-19 Vietnam’s 73rd COVID-19 case, who returned to Vietnam from the UK in March, was given the all-clear on April 2 morning.