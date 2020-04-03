Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed on April 2 night, total reaches 233
The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology reported six new SARS-CoV-2 positive cases during the night of April 2, which raised the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country to 233 as of 6am on April 3.
Doctors provide treatment for a COVID-19 patient (Photo: VNA)
Among the six, case 231 is a staff member of Truong Sinh company which provides catering services for Bach Mai hospital in Hanoi. More than 20 positive cases have been recorded among the company’s staff over the past few days. The 57-year-old woman is hospitalized at Ha Nam provincial hospital.
Five other cases, numbered 228, 229, 230, 232 and 233, are people returning from abroad.
Patients 228, 229 and 230 are receiving treatment in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
Patients 232 and 233 are hospitalized at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, second branch in Hanoi.
By late April 2, a total of 75 COVID-19 patients were declared to have recovered. Most of the remaining cases are in a stable health condition. Three patients are in serious conditions, all at the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, second branch. Nearly 73,000 people are under quarantine or health monitoring, either at hospitals, designated facilities or at home./.