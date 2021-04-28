Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Infographic Q1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.

Business Infographic Socio-economic bright spots during 2016-2021 During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government ensured macroeconomic stability and curbed inflation, thus creating a favorable environment to promote economic growth and poverty reduction effectively.