Six Vietnamese billionaires on Forbes list
The recently announced 2021 Forbes’ Annual World's Billionaires List includes six Vietnamese nationals.
VNA
(Source: VNA)
VNA
You should also see
InfographicDigital travel pass: An initiative by Int'l Aviation Transport Association
The IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application under development allowing travelers to simply and securely store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.
See more
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1
Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.
InfographicVietnam's manufacturing PMI hits 53.6 points in March
Vietnam's manufacturing PMI hit 53.6 points in March, up from 51.6 in February, according to a report by the London-based global information provider IHS Markit.
InfographicQ1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD
Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.
InfographicSocio-economic bright spots during 2016-2021
During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government ensured macroeconomic stability and curbed inflation, thus creating a favorable environment to promote economic growth and poverty reduction effectively.
InfographicAgricultural exports set to reach 50 billion USD by 2025
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development sets a target of earning 50 – 51 billion USD in export value of agro-forestry and fishery products by 2025 and 60 – 62 billion USD by 2030.